The University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum will reopen on Tuesday, July 13. Jen Knutson, who is an education curator, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details.
The museum offers free admission and guided tours. The hours for the museum will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday trough Friday. The museum will also open on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be child friendly activities.
The USA Archaeology Museum is located at 6052 USA South Drive
Mobile, Alabama 36688
For more information, visit this website and their Facebook page.
