So Much is happening here at The Wharf this summer beginning Memorial Day weekend! Each day will have a special theme for your delight. After all, school’s out and it’s time to celebrate. Whether you are young or simply young at heart, we’ve got seven family-friendly opportunities to help spice up the season. What’s better than warm weather, cool activities, AND hot deals?
Welcome to So.Much.Summer.
Monday – Sparks After Dark
Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
Pick a spot and view the fireworks display from Main Street each Monday following the first SPECTRA show.
Tuesday – Kids Night
Palm Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Kids Night is for the kids! We’ll have a foam party, bouncy house, live animals, face painting and much more. View the weekly theme and activity list here.
Wednesday – Wheel of Deals
Various locations; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Each Wednesday, different tenants will have discounts including an ongoing package for a round of mini golf for $1 when you purchase a Ferris wheel ride.The deal of the day will be announced each Wednesday morning. Find the special weekly deal here.
Thursday – Circus on Main
Main Street, 6-9 p.m.
Thursdays will transport guests under the big top each week with a circus-themed night including alternating talent and entertainment such as aerial artists, stilt walkers, fire act and magicians. Check out the weekly line up here.
Friday and Saturday – Dancin’ in the Street
Main Street, 7-10 p.m.
Free DJ entertainment will be offered each weekend complete with games, prizes and appearances from mascots Finn and Starla.
Sunday – Pepsi Pirate Party
Main Street, 7-10 p.m.
Enjoy the pirate-themed SPECTRA Sound and Light Spectacular at each show time with interactive elements, bubble machines and prizes courtesy of the good folks at Pepsi.
Show times at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
