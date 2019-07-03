The iconic palm trees lining the streets of The Wharf will be lit a patriotic red, white and blue as the Gulf Coast’s biggest street party returns on Saturday, July 6, 2019. “We’ve yet again planned an exciting Fourth of July celebration at The Wharf for the community and our annual visitors,” said Sheena Mizell, marketing director at The Wharf. “There will be various activities taking place for the whole family, so come out and join-in on the fun.”
The night will begin with kid-friendly activities sponsored by Christian Life - The Island Church at 5 p.m., which will include an interactive arena, the famous bubble zone, a surf simulator, face painting (various prices), a trampoline jumpee and camel rides (both priced at $5) and more. Fireworks, presented by Columbia Southern University, will begin at 8:45 p.m., followed by the SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular. The best viewing area for the fireworks will be on Main Street.
The event is open to the public and admission is free of charge. For more information, visit alwharf.com.
About The Wharf: Located in beautiful Orange Beach, The Wharf is the Gulf Coast’s premier destination resort and Marina. The Wharf features a unique selection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including restaurants, boutiques and stores, a 15-screen movie theater, 112-foot-tall ferris wheel, and live music at The Wharf’s 9,600 seat Amphitheater. No matter the time of year, The Wharf is the ultimate family-friendly vacation destination. For more information, visit alwharf.com.
