This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric talks to officials who are fighting the growing crime of sex trafficking. Police say with the I-10 corridor, too many of our young women and men are being forced into prostitution. Official statistics place the average age of girls who are recruited to be sex WORKERS as 12 years of age!. This Saturday, Eric Reynolds talks to Crystal Yarbrough of EYE HEART WORLD, an organization devoted to helping those who have been beaten, drugged and forced into prostitution find a better life. Eric also talks to officials with Lifelines Counseling on their efforts to help those who feel they are trapped into impossible and life threatening situations. Perspectives airs this Saturday at 7:30am.
Click on the Studio10 link for a preview of this important episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.