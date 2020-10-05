Sponsored by Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group

Returning this fall season at the Hank Aaron Stadium is the Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile, a family-friendly drive-thru light show synchronized to music playing through your car radio. Displays of giant spiders, spooky eyes, friendly ghosts, and tumbling scarecrows are just a few of the displays to see dancing to a fun variety of music.​ The only show of its kind in the country, Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile will thrill kids and adults of all ages.

Hours:

September 25 – October 31, 2020

Open Nightly 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Rain or shine

Prices:

$8 per person (includes sales tax)

4 and under FREE

Location:

Hank Aaron Stadium

755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36606

(Take Government Blvd. to McVay Drive to Bolling Brothers Blvd. for entrance into light show)

Questions:

info@mobileseg.com

251-572-2327

