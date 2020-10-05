Returning this fall season at the Hank Aaron Stadium is the Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile, a family-friendly drive-thru light show synchronized to music playing through your car radio. Displays of giant spiders, spooky eyes, friendly ghosts, and tumbling scarecrows are just a few of the displays to see dancing to a fun variety of music. The only show of its kind in the country, Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile will thrill kids and adults of all ages.
Hours:
September 25 – October 31, 2020
Open Nightly 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Rain or shine
Prices:
$8 per person (includes sales tax)
4 and under FREE
Location:
Hank Aaron Stadium
755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard
Mobile, Alabama 36606
(Take Government Blvd. to McVay Drive to Bolling Brothers Blvd. for entrance into light show)
Questions:
251-572-2327
