It's been more than 108 years since the Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage across the Atlantic.
For the first time in many years, "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, will introduce 108 new artifacts to this educational attraction.
The new artifacts include never-before-seen items that have been carefully preserved since they were recovered from the ocean floor.
Meredith Reporter Jillian Lopez went to check it out and get an inside look at the installion.
