"Today Was Not the Same" is a beautifully illustrated children’s book written as a narrative poem. The story follows a precocious young girl as she tries to understand why the adults in her life are acting differently throughout the day. At the end of the night, she overhears her family discussing an encounter between an unarmed Black man and the police. This leads to a meaningful family discussion and hopes for a resolve.
The book's author and publisher, Jatrean Marie Sanders, is a native of Mobile, Alabama and attended Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. While at Spelman, she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jatrean obtained her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2009. For the past twelve years, Jatrean has practiced as a licensed attorney in Georgia and Tennessee. In the summer of 2020, in the midst of sheltering-at-home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery inspired Jatrean to pursue a childhood dream of writing her first children’s book. She hopes that this book will be the first of many literary works that explore the human experience from the eyes of the most impressionable members of society – our children.
Because of the subject matter and reading level, “Today Was Not the Same” is appropriate for children ages 7 and up. The author suggests that adults and parental figures read this book with their children so they can together engage in dialogue. As for children under the age of 7, there is a unique benefit to introducing a child to the beautiful illustrations in the book. The images of a Black family comprised of members with diverse physical features reinforces self-worth, pride and confidence for Black children, and normalizes these images for children who lack exposure.
https://todaywasnotthesame.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Today-Was-Same-Jatrean-Sanders/dp/0578857537/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3B0Q5S28KA29X&keywords=today+was+not+the+same&qid=1644510211&sprefix=today+was+not+the+same%2Caps%2C94&sr=8-1
