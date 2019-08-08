Mobile native Kristen Coats is raising funds for cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis by running the New York Marathon with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Team Challenge program. Her goal is to raise $3,500 for critical research for better treatments and patient resources.
As part of this effort, Kristen is hosting Team Challenge Trivia Night on August 15th from 4-9 PM at Serda Brewing Co. during their trivia night. Trivia night is a weekly event well attended by many young professionals in Mobile, AL. Attendees will work as a team to try to win it all with their combined areas of expertise while helping to fund ground-breaking research, educational programs, and support services for patients living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
During Trivia and Pint Night there will be no fee to participate, Serda’s Brewing will donate $1 per pint of beer or glass of wine sold to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation on Kristen’s behalf. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase “Trivia Mulligans”, participate in a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction.
About Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis:
Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, known collectively as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), are painful illnesses that attack the digestive system. Symptoms may include persistent diarrhea, fever and weight loss, and many patients require hospitalization and surgery. Over 3.1 million American adults and children are estimated to suffer from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, most develop symptoms between the ages of 15 and 35. To date, there is no known cure. For more information, please visit http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
Donate at : Bit.ly/KristenRuns
Trivia and Pint Night at Serda’s Brewery
August 15th 4-9pm, Trivia starts at 7pm
Smac’s Shack Food Truck will be there
Silent Auction and 50/50 Raffle
Will be selling Mulligans for extra chances during trivia
$1 per pint of beer and glass of wine will be donated to the foundation
