Fairhope Brewing's 8th Anniversary Party is tomorrow (04/17/2021).
Keeping with tradition, the Studio10 crew came up with a random brew you can try exclusively at the event!
This year it's a take on a Root Beer Float, the "Globo Float". The brewer says:
"Smooth and sweet with top notes of vanilla and cream. Hints of chocolate in the finish."
For more information on Fairhope Brewing Company; including the party details visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.