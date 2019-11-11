November 11 is a day that many celebrate to thank those who have served and who are currently serving our country. The U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard of Baldwin County has been in existence since 2016 and their purpose is to provide full military burial honors for veterans. They are an all-volunteer veteran non-profit organization and provided over 70 burials in 2018 alone. The incredible group marches in the Veteran's Day Parade and perform at various patriotic ceremonies by posting the colors and providing flag folding demonstrations.
The U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard of Baldwin County relies on volunteers and would love to have your help. For more information email USAFHGBaldwinCountyAl@gmail.com or call Judy Whidbee at (251) 545-6578.
