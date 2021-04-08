Get your rod and reel ready. United Cerebral Palsy is hosting a fishing tournament you can join. 'Hooked Up to Help' is May 8, 2021. Weigh-in will be at Ralph & Kacoo's on the Causeway from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for ages 13+ and $10 for ages 0-12.
This inshore fishing tournament is looking for Speckled Trout, Redfish, White Trout and Flounder. For more information, call (251) 479-4900 or visit them online.
