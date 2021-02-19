The following information was provided by the Mobile Public Library:
The Mobile Public Library (MPL) is excited to invite the community to visit its West Regional Library location to view the “Unframed Images” exhibit featuring 14 reproductions from the works of renowned African American photographer Prentice Herman “P. H.” Polk. “Unframed Images” is currently on display through March 1. This free exhibition is offered through a partnership of Tuskegee University, Mississippi State University Libraries and the Southern Literary Trail. Polk, a native Alabamian, was born in Bessemer. He served for several years as head of the Tuskegee Institute’s department of photography. His photographs depict early 20th-century African Americans from all walks of life, including Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver and farmworkers in rural Alabama. In addition to the “Unframed Images” exhibit, the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail has an exhibit in the lobby of the West Regional Library for public viewing. MPL is also thrilled to announce a photography contest to the local community in partnership with the Alabama Contemporary Art Center. “Everyday Mobile: A Candid Portrait Photography Contest” will launch on Friday, February 12. Submissions must be entered by midnight on Sunday, February 28, and winners will be announced on Monday, March 22. Full details about the contest and entry will be available online at: mobilepubliclibrary.org/contest. Elizabet Elliott, Executive Director of the Alabama Contemporary Art Center, stated the following, “Alabama Contemporary is so excited to partner with the Mobile Public Library to celebrate the creative voices of our city. Our mission is always to support artists and lift up the stories we share. The legacy of Polk, and the role of photography in the Civil Rights Movement, is as relevant now as it was then— and we have a distance to go in building equity and visibility for all parts of Mobile. We are proud to participate and help in whatever way we can to continue to recognize artistic expressions that show us not only who we’ve been, but who we can become.” The Director of the Mobile Public Library, Margie Calhoun, added “Not that long ago, people of color were not welcome in public libraries, especially in the South. Fortunately, that wrong was corrected and things changed. Mobile Public Library strives to ensure the values of diversity and inclusion are an integral part of the library system.” She continued, “The P. H. Polk Exhibit and Photography Contest is an excellent way to enjoy the arts and celebrate Black History Month. As an alumnus of Tuskegee University and the Director of Mobile Public Library, I am very excited and delighted to be able to host this exhibit.” MPL welcomes the Mobile community to the West Regional Library, 5555 Grelot Road, to see “Unframed Images” throughout the month.
About the Mobile Public Library: The Mobile Public Library is a public service agency. Our mission is to support literacy and connect our community. We offer books, ebooks, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, classes & special events. For more information, visit: www.mobilepubliclibrary.org
