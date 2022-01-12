The following information was provided by event organizers:

Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency (MSD) is a rare, genetic disease that affect children. It is a neurological degenerative disease, often described as "Alzheimers in a child," that leads to a premature death - normally before age 10. The United MSD Foundation is currently funding critical lifesaving research in order to conduct the first-ever clinical trial for MSD using gene therapy, which has already shown promising results in laboratory studies.

5th Annual Zebra Run for Rare Disease

March 5, 2022

Ocean Springs, MS and Virtually

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open - register at

https://curemsd.org/zebrarun/

Register as a sponsor, individual or a team.

United MSD Foundation

Ocean Springs, MS

https://curemsd.org/

@CureMSD on all social media

Mission: To Cure Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency.

