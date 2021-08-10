United States Sports Academy is ready to help you achieve your academic and career goals. Chelsey visited their location in Daphne to speak with Dr. Sandra Geringer who is the director of recreation management and sports studies. Dr. Geringer says there are many career opportunities in the recreation management field.
She has also taught for the Academy internationally in Abu Dhabi, Thailand, and Malaysia and gave insight to what the United States Sports Academy does overseas.
For more information, visit this website.
