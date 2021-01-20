We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama! Aimee Risser, CEO & President, joined Michael on the JET Deck to talk about the special organization. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama's mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. If you would like to volunteer or donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama, visit their website! 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama

3 South Royal Street, Suite 300

Mobile, AL 36602 

https://www.bbbssa.org/

 (251) 344-0536

