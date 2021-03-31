Trista Stout-Walker joined us on Studio10 to let us know about the United Way Community Resource Network's 1st Anniversary celebration.
To prepare for the pandemic, on March 25, 2020, in partnership with the University of South Alabama’s Office of Community Engagement and Spring Hill College’s Foley Center, UWSWA created and convened the Community Resource Network (CRN) to address and to provide resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the beginning, the group met weekly to share current resources related to food insecurities, housing and utility assistance, healthcare needs, and other basic essentials. The CRN identified pressing challenges plus solutions and convened agencies to meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members. Through this response to COVID-19, other community needs and challenges would also come to light, such as problems resulting from the hurricanes. The CRN worked to address these and other community concerns as well. To prevent loss of momentum between the meetings, UWSWA created and currently manages a ListServ open to individuals and groups that fosters real-time discussions and solutions to the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues. As of today, 124 members have discussed 340 topics regarding a variety of community needs and resources. UWSWA and the partnership team continue to convene the CRN to address current and upcoming needs. On March 3, 2021, the CRN held its 18th gathering and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the group. The group now convenes on a quarterly basis, addressing our community’s needs and connecting resources to local agencies. These meetings are open to all community members. Email twalker@uwswa.org to receive the meeting invitation.
To receive assistance:
•Call 2-1-1 or toll free 888.421.1266
•Visit www.211connectsalabama.org
To Give: text GiveUnited20 to 41444 / or Venmo to @uwswa.
To Advocate: learn more at www.uwswa.org
To Volunteer: https://volunteer.uwswa.org/
United Way of Southwest Alabama
218 St. Francis Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251.433.3624
