University of Mobile is hosting a Spring Spectacular! Jenna Goodwin joined Chelsey and Joe on Studio10 to talk about the big event.
The following information as provided by University of Mobile:
The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present ‘Spring Spectacular – A Night of Celebration,’ a family-friendly outdoor concert extravaganza followed by fireworks on April 23 and 24.
The concert begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn at the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36613.
Tickets are $10, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The concert also will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. For tickets and streaming options, please visit umobile.edu/pas or call the Alabama School of the Arts Box Office at 251.442.2383.
Spring Spectacular will include performances from Alabama School of the Arts ensembles and choir presenting popular musical selections from pop, gospel, classical and jazz genres. Voices of Mobile, University Singers, Ignite, Deliverance 5, Exit 13, Sofree, Jazz Band, RamCorps and more ensembles will perform alongside local middle school and high school students throughout the concert.
For information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.
University of Mobile
5735 College Parkway
Mobile, AL 36613
251.442.2383
