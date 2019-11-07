Get in the Christmas spirit with the University of Mobile. Their annual Christmas Spectacular is back and better than ever. The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile prepares to ring in the Christmas season with the 17th annual production of its family-friendly musical extravaganza.
Christmas Spectacular will be presented over four days, Nov. 21-24, at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, Alabama 36609. Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23 at 7 p.m. In addition, a 2 p.m. matinee will be on Saturday, Nov. 23. The final performance will be a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Tickets go quickly and are available now at umobile.edu/Christmas. Prices vary, ranging from $10 to $50, with group rates available.
Christmas Spectacular is University of Mobile’s largest and most anticipated event. Over 200 students perform a wide range of musical styles, with a 50-piece orchestra that includes students and professional mentors. Many of the university’s 20+ ensembles will perform, including Voices of Mobile, RamCorps, Welsh Revival, University Singers and more.
Each year Christmas Spectacular attracts a live audience of over 10,000, then broadcast throughout the holiday season on satellite television.
For more information about Christmas Spectacular or the Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series, call the University of Mobile at 251.442.2383, email Shadoe Valentin at svalentin@umobile, or visit umobile.edu/pas.
