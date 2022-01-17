University of South Alabama African American Studies program is looking forward to hearing a keynote address from David A. Padgett. Padgett is an Associate Professor of Geography and Director of the Geographic Information Sciences Laboratory at Tennessee State University in Nashville.
It all takes place Monday, January 17, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Please enter campus on USA Drive South and park in the lot
near the Archeology Museum. Enter the Humanities Building
through the south courtyard glass door. HUMB 170 will be at the
south end of the building.
For more information to to watch via HUMB 170 or Zoom, visit this website.
