University of South Alabama’s Glass Arts program is excited to announce their second annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser.
USA students and faculty have created over 500 handmade, glass pumpkins of all shapes, color and sizes to celebrate the fall season. Funds generated from pumpkin sales will go toward upgrading glass studio equipment.
“This is a great way for the students to showcase their work in a real-world, retail setting while raising funds to keep the equipment online for future glass students,” Assistant Professor Matthew Patterson said.
Three pumpkin patch sales are scheduled:
Friday, October 1 and Friday, October 22nd at the Glass Arts Building on the campus of USA from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. (399 University Blvd, Campus Entrance #7)
The third pumpkin patch sale will be held at Island Fire Gallery Friday October 29th - 30th. (10505 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Theodore, AL 36582)
USA is the only University in Alabama offering a four-year Bachelors of Fine Arts Degree in Studio Glass. The glass studio was founded in 2010 in a state of the art facility for glassblowing, casting and kiln formed glass.
For photos, video or interviews, contact Rachel Wright to arrange a behind the scenes look at artists producing pumpkins from molten glass at USA’s glass studio. wright@southalabama.edu, (251)490-6899.
