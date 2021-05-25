University of South Alabama is hosting a postsecondary education preview overnight summer camp those those 16-18 with intellectual disabilities.
The following information was provided by the University of South Alabama:
Campers will be assigned a private room in a USA residential hall and eat in on-campus cafeterias. At least one male chaperone and one female chaperone per five campers will be provided in the residential halls, including direct overnight supervision. Campers will also participate in mini classes and receive an individualized plan detailing the skills to enhance their postsecondary education readiness, independent living, and employment skills.
Requirements
• Diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
• Currently attends a high school program and graduates in May 2022.
• Has the ability to communicate wants, needs and answer simple questions. • Manages personal self-care needs independently (dressing, eating, toileting).
• Has the ability to adapt to group routine of camp, follow instructions and remain with the group/counselors. This camp will not provide 1:1 mentors for campers.
• Has the ability to maintain appropriate behavior towards others and self.
• Has the ability to use a cell phone for calls, texts and emails.
• Has the ability to write personal information (or keyboard), read simple directions, identify numbers, use calculator and identify money.
• Has the ability to take personal prescription medication independently.
• Has the ability to participate fully in camp activities without foreseeable likelihood for injury or medical complications.
• Does not have a medical condition or impairment that requires specialized medical treatment. No medical personnel will be available during the camp.
• Has the ability to be picked up by a parent/guardian within an hour in the event the camper becomes ill, refuses to comply with safety rules or instructions from camp counselors, or is otherwise deemed unable to continue camp in the discretion of USA.
Cost is $375 per camper. Email passageusa@southalabama.edu for an application today!
For more information, visit this website.
