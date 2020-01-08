Get ready for an afternoon full of inspiration and fellowship! Unlock You Purpose is a workshop that can help you increase your confidence, cash, clarity and reach the next level in life, business and relationships. Monica Townser is an Author, Life Coach & Speaker who provides one-on-one coaching services and mentorship to help highly successful women gain Clarity about Life, Business & Relationships.
You must pre-register by January 10, 2020. Please register at this website.
Details include:
When: January 11, 2020
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location: Downton Foley, Oui’ Oui’ Paris (115 N. McKenzie St. Foley, AL 36535)
Price: $40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.