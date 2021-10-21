Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell recently authored the Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book, a companion guide to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail designed to encourage deeper travel experiences. To celebrate the book’s recent launch, Sentell will be hosting a book signing at Page & Palette in Fairhope on Thursday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sentell, who has served as Alabama tourism director for nearly 20 years, began organizing the trail in partnership with 14 neighboring state tourism agencies in 2007, making the trail the first of its kind. The trail has garnered regional and international acclaim since its 2018 launch. Alabama landmarks along the trail stretch across the state from Monroeville and Selma to Montgomery and Birmingham.
“While the world is still healing from recent events in the fight for racial justice, cultural tourism is more relevant than ever,” said Author and Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “Alabama travelers have the opportunity to visit landmarks along the trail in their own backyard to connect with these courageous stories and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of the events that took place during the movement.”
Designed to bring to life the stories and history of the American civil rights movement, the 128-page hardcover book showcases more than 200 iconic photographs captured by former Southern Living photographer Art Meripol. In addition to the book, Sentell and his team recently introduced the augmented reality (AR) experience to connect generations of readers to the civil rights movement through technology.
Using the trail’s interactive website, book and AR experience as companion guides, travelers can immerse themselves in history while visiting more than 120 landmarks across 14 Southern states that served as battlegrounds for famous marches, activist rallies and non-violent demonstrations. The book provides a way for visitors to share the journey of the civil rights movement together and tell the story of how “what happened here changed the world,” long after their visit is over.
“The Civil Rights Trail is a one-of-a-kind cultural travel experience that everyone should visit to renew their perspective and gain a deeper appreciation for those who fought before us,” said Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center and last born of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. “Each landmark across the trail serves as a reminder of where my father and many other brave activists fought tirelessly for our fundamental freedoms so that future generations of Black Americans could enjoy a better life.”
The U.S. Civil Rights Trail book was published by Alabama Media Group in partnership with the Alabama Tourism Department. Proceeds will benefit a campaign to install LED lighting to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. The book is available for purchase directly through Alabama Media Group and via Amazon, at the King Center and various retailers along the trail including the MLK National Historic Park bookstore in Atlanta. Travelers can also find copies of the book in select airports including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport.
For more information about the book or to plan your journey on the trail, visit civilrightstrail.com
