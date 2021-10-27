Godward Ministries and ThePulseRadio.Net has been in business for 13 years. Owners Frederic Robinson and Kenneth Booker joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. They say the goal of this upbeat Christian music is to win souls to Jesus Christ, gain listeners, and monthly investors.
Mobile, AL 36695
Contact: 251-377-8355
App Available on Apple or Android by searching: “The Pulse Radio Life”
