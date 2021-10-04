The following information was provided by Bellingrath Gardens & Home:
Fall is the perfect time to visit Bellingrath Gardens and Home. We’ve got an exciting lineup of events on tap in October! Here are details:
Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct. 11-31: Enjoy a whimsical display of scarecrows created by arts organizations, high schools, businesses and clubs. The scarecrows will be on display in the Gardens from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. Guests will be invited to vote on their favorites, and the winners will be announced during Boo at Bellingrath on Saturday, Oct. 23. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. There is no admission charge for members of the Friends of Bellingrath or for children 4 and younger. For details, call 251-973-2217 or visit bellingrath.org.
Seasonal Job Fair, Oct. 13: Bellingrath Gardens and Home will hold a Seasonal Job Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Magnolia Café. Jobs are available in numerous departments, including Admissions, the Gift Shop, Concessions and Special Events.For details, call 251-973-2217 or visit bellingrath.org.
Azalea Trail Maids in the Gardens, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23: The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids will stroll the Gardens and greet guests on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m.during Boo at Bellingrath.The appearances are dependent on the weather; guests are asked to call 251-973-2217 on the date that they plan to visit in order to confirm an appearance.
Boo at Bellingrath: Saturday, October 23, 3 to 9 p.m. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a spooktacular evening of Halloween fun at Boo at Bellingrath on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Gardens will be filled with Halloween-themed inflatables, and local businesses and organizations will set up treat stations throughout the Gardens to hand out candy and trinkets. The event will include food trucks on the Great Lawn; a pumpkin patch; Spooky Storytime with Mobile Public Library; and the Environmental Studies Center’s Raptor Show! After trick-or-treating in the Gardens, guests are invited to a showing of “Hocus Pocus” (rated PG) on the Great Lawn from 7 to 9 p.m.Admission is $16 for adults and $10 for ages 5-12. There is no charge for children 4 and younger. For details, call 251-973-2217 or visit bellingrath.org.
Upcoming events
Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, November 1-30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: Mum’s the word at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in November, when it’s time for the 58th Annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, the nation’s largest outdoor display of the signature blooms of the season.
The Gardens and Home will be festooned with hundreds of colorful, four-foot-long cascades of chrysanthemums on bridges and balconies, as well as the traditional displays of mums in baskets and containers. Guests will also see columns of mums and bedded plants along the Great Lawn’s dramatic border, in the rich fall colors of red, yellow, bronze, lavender and white. Beginning on November 1, view daily updates of the blooms on the “Mum Watch” page on bellingrath.org.
Magic Christmas in Lights Gala, November 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m.: Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Magic Christmas in Lights and be among the first to view a brand-new lights scene created by Bellingrath’s staff. The Gala will take place on Live Oak Plaza and will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment. Cocktail attire is encouraged! The Gala is a fundraiser for the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation. Order tickets on bellingrath.org.
Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home, November 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022: It’s one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, and it’s right here in south Alabama! Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 26th season of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2021. The dazzling nighttime display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes, set out in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. Opening Night is Friday, November 26, and the show will continue nightly, rain or shine, through January 5, 2022 (closed on Christmas Day). Purchase tickets on bellingrath.org, or at the door when you arrive.
