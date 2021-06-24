Big things are happening at the Mobile Civic Center. Mary Lee Gay joined us to fill us in on a whole list of upcoming events.
Click on the video link to learn more. Details below!
July 19 – REO Speedwagon
July 29 – Blippi The Musical
Aug. 21 – Forever First Lady
Aug. 28 – George Lopez
Sept. 3 – Kevin Gates with special guests DDG and GANG51E JUNE (Arena)
Sept. 17- Christopher Cross
Sept. 18 – The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd’s The Wall
Oct. 14 – for King & Country (Arena)
Oct. 15 – L.O.L. Surprise Live!
Nov. 5 – Newsboys Step Into the Light Tour
Nov. 5 – Mike Epps In Real Life Comedy Tour with special guests Sommore, Earthquake and Bruce Bruce (Arena)
Nov. 6 – Gabriel Iglesias (Arena)
Tickets for all shows can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Civic Center Box Office.
