 City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy holiday season. Shonnda Smith, Deputy Executive Director with Public Works, joined Michael and Chelsey on Studio10 with details about the busy winter season. 

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to MPRDEvents@cityofmobile.org

More information about these events, and more can be found on social media @MobileParksAndRec

Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

EVENTS

Market in the Park – November Dates

11.6.21, 11.13.21, and 11.20.21

Saturdays in Cathedral Square

7:30am – 12:00pm

Shop locally made and locally grown goods. Fruits, vegetables, `baked goods, arts, and crafts!

ArtWalk – November

We are celebrating Nation Drum Month and National Puzzles and Games Month

We will have drumming performances/demonstrations in Cathedral Square, lawn games of all kinds, Rec-to-Go Puzzles, and ArtWalk Bingo!

2nd Friday (11.12.21) in Downtown Mobile from 6:00-9:00pm

Dia-BEAT-It – Partnered Event

Tricentennial Park – 11:00am – 2:00pm

5k/Fun Run, Registration is Required – bounce house, food truck, vendors, information

Learn about living healthy and living healthy with Diabetes during National Diabetes Awareness Month

Mobile’s Tour de Food Truck – November

This is the final stop on our Food Truck Tour! We will be headed to Langan Park!

11.16.21 – 4:00-9:00pm

Food trucks, games, music, and fun!

Lighting of the Christmas Tree

11.19.21 – Mardi Gras Park 6:00-9:00pm (Tree Lighting at 6:30)

Light the tree, shop local vendors, take pictures with Santa, meet some of your favorite characters in their Holiday Best, snack at a local food truck, arts and crafts for the kids, and listen to holiday tunes from both DJ Herb Love and the Neil Dover Band (7:00-9:00pm)

Friday Night Live

11.26.21 – 6:00-11:00pm

Medal of Honor Park

DJ Mick and Band Performances by: Yeah, Probably and Jamell Richardson

Listen to music and have fun with your friends and family. Food trucks will be on site, but feel free to bring your own food and beverages as well.

Iron Bowl Block Party

11.27.21 – Dauphin Street Between Franklin St. and Hamilton St.

Wear your team gear and come watch the Iron Bowl with us! We are shutting down the block to watch the game on a 23 ft LED game screen! We will have DJs, Prizes, and Football! Adult Beverages will be available for purchase. Tailgating Festivities will begin 2 hours before kickoff – including a live band performance by Thin Ice!

Small Business Saturday – Holiday Market

12:00 – 4:00pm

Downtown Mobile – Dauphin Street by Cathedral Square

Shop Small this Small Business Saturday in Downtown Mobile. We will have the streets closed and local vendors set up for you to begin your holiday shopping while supporting your small local businesses!

Vendors Interested in Participating in this event can register at: MPRD.RecDesk.com ($50 participation fee).

SENIOR CENTERS & THEREPUTICS

Seniors:  New Fitness classes coming back into the centers!

Walk with Ease- Tuesday and Thursday 9:45am 

Zumba- Monday and Thursday 10am and 3pm 

Veterans Day Celebration at Parkway Senior Center - Nov 10: 10am 

Therapeutics: 

WoodCarving 2-5pm Nov 1st 

Drumming Exhibition at Art Walk with Therapeutic marching Band 

ATHLETICS

Youth Basketball Clinic (girls & boys) - Nov 6

Youth Basketball Season (girls & boys) - Dec 4 through Feb 19

Speed & Agility Camp Clinic (girls & boys) - Oct 25

Speed & Agility Camp (girls & boys) - Nov 8 through Dec 16

Community Centers

After School Nutrition Program at all our Community center

Monday- Friday 3pm-4pm

Musical Story time w/ Anne Labranche

Lavretta neighborhood center 

12/15 Wed. 4pm: The Nutcracker

Voice For Beginners(Ages18 & up)

Introductory voice class is taught in a group setting. You will learn vocal techniques and literature through exercise and coaching with both group and solo classes

11/6-12/11 sat. 10-11am Laun neighborhood center

Voice For Beginners(Ages13 & 17)

Introductory voice class is taught in a group setting. You will learn vocal techniques and literature through exercise and coaching with both group and solo classes

11/6-12/11 sat. 11:15am-12:15pm

Mom & Me Music

11/23 Tues. 10am       Laun neighborhood center

Teen Talk 

Outreach program with ICU Counseling and Mental Health provides a safe place for middle and high school aged teens to engage in discussions specific to their emotional and behavioral needs.

Newhouse Teen Center

11/8-12/6    Mon. 5:00- 6:00pm Middle school

11/8-12/6    Mon. 6:30-7:30pm High school

Figures Community Center

11/11-12/9    Mon. 5:00- 6:00pm Middle school

11/11-12/9    Mon. 6:30-7:30pm High school

Boom Muscle

Yoga class practice sitting on a chair or using a chair for support during standing poses with hand weights.

Instructor: June Jones - Hillsdale Community Center    11/8-12/13 1-2pm

Beginning Small Group Personal Fitness

This class includes cardiovascular, strength training and core exercises.

(Ages 18 & Up)

Instructor Marcus Harden- Springhill Community Center

11/9/-12/16 Tues & Thursdays 11-11:45am 

