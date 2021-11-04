City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy holiday season. Shonnda Smith, Deputy Executive Director with Public Works, joined Michael and Chelsey on Studio10 with details about the busy winter season.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to MPRDEvents@cityofmobile.org
More information about these events, and more can be found on social media @MobileParksAndRec
Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org
EVENTS
Market in the Park – November Dates
11.6.21, 11.13.21, and 11.20.21
Saturdays in Cathedral Square
7:30am – 12:00pm
Shop locally made and locally grown goods. Fruits, vegetables, `baked goods, arts, and crafts!
ArtWalk – November
We are celebrating Nation Drum Month and National Puzzles and Games Month
We will have drumming performances/demonstrations in Cathedral Square, lawn games of all kinds, Rec-to-Go Puzzles, and ArtWalk Bingo!
2nd Friday (11.12.21) in Downtown Mobile from 6:00-9:00pm
Dia-BEAT-It – Partnered Event
Tricentennial Park – 11:00am – 2:00pm
5k/Fun Run, Registration is Required – bounce house, food truck, vendors, information
Learn about living healthy and living healthy with Diabetes during National Diabetes Awareness Month
Mobile’s Tour de Food Truck – November
This is the final stop on our Food Truck Tour! We will be headed to Langan Park!
11.16.21 – 4:00-9:00pm
Food trucks, games, music, and fun!
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
11.19.21 – Mardi Gras Park 6:00-9:00pm (Tree Lighting at 6:30)
Light the tree, shop local vendors, take pictures with Santa, meet some of your favorite characters in their Holiday Best, snack at a local food truck, arts and crafts for the kids, and listen to holiday tunes from both DJ Herb Love and the Neil Dover Band (7:00-9:00pm)
Friday Night Live
11.26.21 – 6:00-11:00pm
Medal of Honor Park
DJ Mick and Band Performances by: Yeah, Probably and Jamell Richardson
Listen to music and have fun with your friends and family. Food trucks will be on site, but feel free to bring your own food and beverages as well.
Iron Bowl Block Party
11.27.21 – Dauphin Street Between Franklin St. and Hamilton St.
Wear your team gear and come watch the Iron Bowl with us! We are shutting down the block to watch the game on a 23 ft LED game screen! We will have DJs, Prizes, and Football! Adult Beverages will be available for purchase. Tailgating Festivities will begin 2 hours before kickoff – including a live band performance by Thin Ice!
Small Business Saturday – Holiday Market
12:00 – 4:00pm
Downtown Mobile – Dauphin Street by Cathedral Square
Shop Small this Small Business Saturday in Downtown Mobile. We will have the streets closed and local vendors set up for you to begin your holiday shopping while supporting your small local businesses!
Vendors Interested in Participating in this event can register at: MPRD.RecDesk.com ($50 participation fee).
SENIOR CENTERS & THEREPUTICS
Seniors: New Fitness classes coming back into the centers!
Walk with Ease- Tuesday and Thursday 9:45am
Zumba- Monday and Thursday 10am and 3pm
Veterans Day Celebration at Parkway Senior Center - Nov 10: 10am
Therapeutics:
WoodCarving 2-5pm Nov 1st
Drumming Exhibition at Art Walk with Therapeutic marching Band
ATHLETICS
Youth Basketball Clinic (girls & boys) - Nov 6
Youth Basketball Season (girls & boys) - Dec 4 through Feb 19
Speed & Agility Camp Clinic (girls & boys) - Oct 25
Speed & Agility Camp (girls & boys) - Nov 8 through Dec 16
Community Centers
After School Nutrition Program at all our Community center
Monday- Friday 3pm-4pm
Musical Story time w/ Anne Labranche
Lavretta neighborhood center
12/15 Wed. 4pm: The Nutcracker
Voice For Beginners(Ages18 & up)
Introductory voice class is taught in a group setting. You will learn vocal techniques and literature through exercise and coaching with both group and solo classes
11/6-12/11 sat. 10-11am Laun neighborhood center
Voice For Beginners(Ages13 & 17)
Introductory voice class is taught in a group setting. You will learn vocal techniques and literature through exercise and coaching with both group and solo classes
11/6-12/11 sat. 11:15am-12:15pm
Mom & Me Music
11/23 Tues. 10am Laun neighborhood center
Teen Talk
Outreach program with ICU Counseling and Mental Health provides a safe place for middle and high school aged teens to engage in discussions specific to their emotional and behavioral needs.
Newhouse Teen Center
11/8-12/6 Mon. 5:00- 6:00pm Middle school
11/8-12/6 Mon. 6:30-7:30pm High school
Figures Community Center
11/11-12/9 Mon. 5:00- 6:00pm Middle school
11/11-12/9 Mon. 6:30-7:30pm High school
Boom Muscle
Yoga class practice sitting on a chair or using a chair for support during standing poses with hand weights.
Instructor: June Jones - Hillsdale Community Center 11/8-12/13 1-2pm
Beginning Small Group Personal Fitness
This class includes cardiovascular, strength training and core exercises.
(Ages 18 & Up)
Instructor Marcus Harden- Springhill Community Center
11/9/-12/16 Tues & Thursdays 11-11:45am
