City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy season. See the list of fun events below.
Movies in the Park [3 remain]
10.7.21 The Incredibles at Medal of Honor Park – 6:30pm.
10.14.21 CoCo at Langan Park – 6:30pm.
10.21.21 Hocus Pocus at Washington Park – 6:30pm
ArtWalk – October
Spooky ArtWalk and Hispanic Heritage Month
*Wear your Halloween Costumes*
Cathedral Square: Mobile’s 1st Latin Fest
10.8.21 Downtown Mobile 6:00-9:00pm
Roll Mobile
Last Roll Mobile for 2021 – Bienville Square
During ArtWalk 10.8.21 6:00-9:00pm
*Wear your costumes*
Market in the Park: Fall Session
Every Saturday 10/16 – 11/20
Cathedral Square 7:30a-12:00p
BeerFest
Downtown Mobile 10.16.21 6:00-9:00pm
Tickets ($35) on sale now at: beerfestmobile.com
Mobile’s Tour de Food Truck – October (2 remain)
10.19.21 4:00-9:00pm at Hillsdale Park
Food trucks, music, games, vendors
MOB-tober Fest
Medal of Honor Park 10.30.21 3:00-9:30pm
Fall Festival Includes:
-Run for Your Life Zombie Chase 5k @ 4:00pm [no fee, but registration required – can purchase a shirt during registration or on site if you wish]
-1-mile fun run to follow
-Trick or Treating
-Sugar Shaker band – from New Orleans 6:00-9:00pm [DJ Blayze]
-photo booth – free! Prints on the spot.
-Pet Costume Contest @ 5:00pm – People Costume Contest @ 5:30pm
-vendors, food trucks, games, bounce houses, pet treats @ dog park
COMMUNITY CENTER HIGH LIGHT
Spring Hill Recreation Center
Pickle Ball (Ages 13+)
Locations, Dates, and Times can be found on Social Media
Register to Play at www.mprd.recdesk.com
James Seals Community Center
IKARE CPR Class (Ages 16+)
SENIOR CENTERS & THEREPUTICS
Pink Power Event
10.13.21 10:00am – 1:00pm
Connie Hudson Senior Center
Vendor and Information Drive Thru Event
Down Syndrome Awareness Month – Halloween Bash
10.22.21 10:00am – 12:00pm at the All Complex Center
ATHLETICS
Youth Basketball Clinic
James Seals Park 9:00am
Free – Register at www.mprd.recdesk.com
Speed and Agility Clinic
Sage Park 10.25.21 5:00-7:00pm
Free – Register at www.mprd.recdesk.com
City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation
48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL
@MobileParksAndRec
