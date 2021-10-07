City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy season. See the list of fun events below.

Movies in the Park [3 remain]

10.7.21 The Incredibles at Medal of Honor Park – 6:30pm.

10.14.21 CoCo at Langan Park – 6:30pm.

10.21.21 Hocus Pocus at Washington Park – 6:30pm

ArtWalk – October

Spooky ArtWalk and Hispanic Heritage Month

*Wear your Halloween Costumes*

Cathedral Square: Mobile’s 1st Latin Fest

10.8.21 Downtown Mobile 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile

Last Roll Mobile for 2021 – Bienville Square

During ArtWalk 10.8.21 6:00-9:00pm

*Wear your costumes*

Market in the Park: Fall Session

Every Saturday 10/16 – 11/20

Cathedral Square 7:30a-12:00p

BeerFest

Downtown Mobile 10.16.21 6:00-9:00pm

Tickets ($35) on sale now at: beerfestmobile.com

 

Mobile’s Tour de Food Truck – October (2 remain)

10.19.21 4:00-9:00pm at Hillsdale Park

Food trucks, music, games, vendors

MOB-tober Fest

Medal of Honor Park 10.30.21 3:00-9:30pm

Fall Festival Includes:

-Run for Your Life Zombie Chase 5k @ 4:00pm [no fee, but registration required – can purchase a shirt during registration or on site if you wish]

-1-mile fun run to follow

-Trick or Treating

-Sugar Shaker band – from New Orleans 6:00-9:00pm [DJ Blayze]

-photo booth – free! Prints on the spot.

-Pet Costume Contest @ 5:00pm – People Costume Contest @ 5:30pm

-vendors, food trucks, games, bounce houses, pet treats @ dog park

COMMUNITY CENTER HIGH LIGHT

Spring Hill Recreation Center

Pickle Ball (Ages 13+)

Locations, Dates, and Times  can be found on Social Media

Register to Play at www.mprd.recdesk.com

James Seals Community Center

IKARE CPR Class (Ages 16+)

SENIOR CENTERS & THEREPUTICS

Pink Power Event

10.13.21 10:00am – 1:00pm

Connie Hudson Senior Center

Vendor and Information Drive Thru Event

Down Syndrome Awareness Month – Halloween Bash

10.22.21 10:00am – 12:00pm at the All Complex Center

ATHLETICS

Youth Basketball Clinic

James Seals Park 9:00am

Free – Register at www.mprd.recdesk.com

Speed and Agility Clinic

Sage Park 10.25.21 5:00-7:00pm

Free – Register at www.mprd.recdesk.com

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec

