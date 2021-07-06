Project Outreach is looking forward to hosting two big events. Scott Parks joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the nonprofit and how it is impacting our community.
Project Outreach is hosting A Night of Change at Destination Church in Saraland from 6-8 p.m. on July 15. Jim Bradford and H.K Derryberry will be keynote speakers.
The next morning, the nonprofit is hosting its Merge Rise Conference at Redemption Church in Saraland from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about these events and Project Outreach, visit them online.
