Pastors Wayne Sheppard and Jeremy Reid joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with information about their upcoming events. If you would like to help serve parts of North Mobile County, sign up today for 'Serve My City.'
Serve My City
- These are a few of the serve project opportunities :
- Dumas Wesley Community Center / 126 Mobile Street (lawn maintenance, tree trimming, hedge trimming)
- Home of Grace / 394 Aldock Rd, Eight Mile, AL 36613 (lawn maintenance, tree trimming, hedge trimming)
- Chickasaw High School / 50 Chieftain Way, Chickasaw (creating a teachers lounge)
Destination Church is looking to help families this Christmas season. If you need assistance with Christmas presents this year, see the information below.
Sharing Christmas
- Destination Church will provide Christmas presents for families in need and $100 gift cards for food.
- December 12th
- At Destination Church
- Apply for assistance at destinationchurch.tv
Destination Church
1601 Celeste Rd, Saraland, AL
251-675-5965
