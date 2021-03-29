The Saenger Theatre is excited to announce two shows you can check out in April!
Tracy Byrd will visit the Mobile Saenger on Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m. with special guest Ray Scott for a limited capacity and socially distanced concert. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m.
You've seen him on NBC, CBS and FOX and now is your chance to see him live! Illusionist Bill Blagg is coming to the Saenger Theatre on Saturday, April 17 for one show only! Bill has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His action-packed magic experience features jaw-dropping illusions, mind-blowing sleight of hand and
more!
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/tracybyrdmob or in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located at 401 Civic Center Drive). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. Additional fees, service charges and/or taxes may be added to ticket prices. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.
Note: The Buddy Guy/Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been rescheduled from May 10 to October 26.
Visit mobilesaenger.com for more info on all of the above.
