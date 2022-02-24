Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama (formerly known as “Boys Club”) was founded in 1957 by community leaders B. R. “Babe” Wilson, Jr.; Arthur Tonsmeire, Jr.; and Jack Harris.
Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. BGCSA operates twelve traditional and school-based clubs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties and Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire, a summer enrichment program. Over 5,000 youth ages, 16-18 are served annually in Mobile and Baldwin Counties through Club memberships and community outreach.
Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire is an outdoor education program focused on character and leadership development and curbing summer learning loss for first -eighth graders.
Location: 2701 Shelton Beach Road Ext , Mobile, AL 36618
Phone: 251-423-2180
Located on 140+ acres of beautiful land in Mobile, it offers a summer day camp program that is clearly unique for its area. With walking and hiking trails, swimming pool, gaga ball, archery, indoor spaces, and volleyball – a well-rounded camp experience has been created. Campers leave with high self-esteem, the result of mastering new skills and overcoming challenges. Campers return home with the confidence that they can meet new challenges, build new skills, and make new friends. But, most importantly, Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire is a place where kids can be kids again.
https://www.bgcsouthal.org/our-clubs/camp-chandler-tonsmeire/
Facebook @camptonsmeire
Camp Hours : 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Mon – Fri Cost: $65 per child / per week $55 Non-Refundable Registration Fee Camp dates: June 6 - July 22 • June 6 - 10 • June 13-17 • June 20-24 • June 27 -July 1 • July 5-8 • July 11-15 • July 18-/22
To learn more, visit www.bgcsouthal.org.
Phone: 251.432.1235
Email: boy.girl@bgcsouthal.org
