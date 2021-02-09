The USA College of Nursing students, faculty, and staff are currently serving the community by participating in local COVID vaccination distribution clinics. The College of Nursing has partnered with affiliated health care agencies in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and we are looking to help others to increase the public’s receipt of the vaccine.
University of South Alabama College of Nursing
5721 USA North Drive
Mobile, AL 36688
One prong of the College of Nursing’s mission is provide quality, innovative educational programs and to provide service to the University, the profession, and the public. The College accomplishes this by providing a caring, engaging environment for the empowerment of student learning potential, the professional development of faculty, and the promotion of the nursing profession.
For information on our academic programs, contact Dr. Leigh Minchew at lminchew@southalabama.edu
For USA College of Nursing alumni seeking to assist on behalf of the college, please see the CONAS Facebook page or notify Dr. Leigh Minchew of your interest at lminchew@southalabama.edu You will be connected to a local agency in need of volunteers as soon as possible.
For agencies in need of support, please contact Dr. Minchew.
Dr. Leigh Minchew
Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs and USA College of Nursing Community Liaison
Dr. Minchew is an Associate Professor and Nurse Practitioner who is leading the USA College of Nursing’s efforts in connecting students, faculty, and staff to the community. Dr. Minchew has worked to coordinate efforts in meeting the needs of local organizations while assisting students and faculty to meet the mission of the college. Volunteers are often needed for non-licensed tasks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.