The following information was provided by Battleship Memorial Park:
The USS ALABAMA Crewmates represent Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama at a variety of events and public appearances throughout the state. Selection criteria includes poise, appearance, strength of application, references, and interview with a selection panel. Six young women will be selected to serve as Crewmates.
The 2021-2022 Miss USS ALABAMA will receive a $3,000 scholarship, Miss USS DRUM a $2,500 scholarship, and the remaining four Crewmates will each receive a $2,000 scholarship, all to the college or university of their choice.
No entry fee or sponsorship is required to enter the contest. All uniforms and accessories worn at official functions are provided at no cost to the Crewmate by the USS ALABAMA Battleship Commission, along with travel expenses for out-of-town activities. All appearances are fully chaperoned by officials of Battleship Memorial Park.
The USS ALABAMA Crewmate program was founded in 1967 as an ambassador program for the newly created USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park. The program has offered more than 250 young
women the opportunity to serve in this position and to earn scholarship funds to the college of their
choice. The Crewmates have dedicated thousands of hours in community service to both Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama.
For more information on the USS ALABAMA Crewmate Program, please call Lynne Price at 251-438-2834, or email lprice@ussalabama.com.
For information on Battleship Memorial Park, please visit our website at www.ussalabama.com or follow us on Facebook at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.
