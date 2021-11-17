Three pastor bodies are teaming up together to host a vaccination event.
Three Pastor Bodies are sponsoring the event: The Baptist Ministers Conference of Prichard, Alabama, Inc.; The Baptist Ministers Conference of Mobile, Alabama, Inc.; and the Mobile Baptist Sunlight District Association. Altogether, these bodies represent over 40 local churches across the Cities of Mobile and Prichard.
The November 20th vaccination event will take place at Amity Missionary Church, 2451 St. Stephens Rd. from 11 am to 2 pm. All Pastors will promote the event at their respective congregations. In addition, the Pastors will offer between 50 to 75 “Holiday Food Boxes” which will be given as an incentive to those who get vaccinated.
