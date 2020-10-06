Get ready for some serious hands-on fun! Vader’s Fortress is Mobile’s hottest combination of old school meets new school. Take it way back to Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Mortal Kombat 4 or Terminator 2 and show you still have all the right moves. Then jump headfirst into your secret missions or even fighting Vader himself with our ultimate Virtual Reality experience. VR does not have to cost an arm and a leg - and neither does having fun! Mobile, Alabama’s hottest gaming center is ready for your group and can accommodate any size amount of gaming lovers. Got a birthday coming up? Host the birthday party of the century with us and get the new high score on our pinball machines! Need to get the crew together for a team building experience out of this world? Say no more - book today and diffuse bombs and defeat mortal enemies together! We are a great choice for youth groups, field trips, or the ultimate date night fun! Come see what we have to offer today in Mobile, Alabama at Vader’s Fortress!
Click on the link to see Studio10's Joe Emer take a trip to Vader's Fortress!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.