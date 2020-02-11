If you need something special for your loved one, our friends at Designs by Maurice Florist, Graphics and Gifts have you covered! Maurice Woodard, III, owner and master designer, dressed the studio in balloons, chocolate covered strawberries and flowers! They are running a Valentine’s Day Promotion for the love birds. You must place your order by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. All orders over $50 will include complimentary in town delivery and a greeting card.
For more information, contact Designs by Maurice Florist, Graphics, & Gifts!
1170 West I-65 Service Road South
Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 345-4788
