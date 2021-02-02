You can celebrate Valentine's Day at Domke Market! From gifts to dinner, they have it all. Brooke Goff joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the celebration. There are a few ways that you and your Valentine can celebrate.
1. Valentine Wine Dinner with Weston on 2/12 at 6:30.
2. Valentine’s Day curbside brunch bundles - one stop shop at Domke Market.
3. Custom gift baskets & great wine selections.
For more information, visit Domke Market online and in-store!
Address: 720 Schillinger Rd S #8, Mobile, AL 36695
