If you need to find a gift for your Valentine, Meggie B's has you covered! Owner Robin Byrd joined Chelsey on Studio10 to let you know what they have to offer. From jewelry to Mardi Gras inspired cups, they have it all!
Meggie B's is celebrating 12 years in business in March with a Sidewalk Sale! The event s January 28-30, 2021.
Visit them in store for more information!
Address: 3958 Snow Road # A # A, Semmes, AL 36575
