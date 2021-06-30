The following information was provided by the Mobile Career Center:
You've worked for us, now let us WORK for you!! Veterans are you looking for employment or maybe you're seeking a different career path? Well, come out to our Veterans Career Day July 1st at the Mobile Career Center. Experts will be on hand to assist you in locating or finding your next great opportunity. As Veterans, you are entitled to so many benefits that are just waiting to be unlocked for you. The career fair will be held from 12pm until 3pm. Lunch will be provided while they last. Like Uncle Sam said...We Need You!! This event is open to ALL VETERANS, so grab a buddy and head our way!!
WHO: Veterans’ Team
WHAT: Veterans’ Career Day
WHEN: 1 July 2021; 12-3pm
WHERE: Mobile Career Center
515 Springhill Plaza Court
Mobile, Alabama 36608
Click on the link to see our Studio10 interview about this event with Christian Casallo. Christian is the Local Veterans Employment Representative.
