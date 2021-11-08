The Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission has a full day of activities planned for Veterans Day Thursday.
630am - Flag Raising Ceremony at Battleship Park
10am - Veterans Day Parade Downtown Mobile
12pm - Honors Luncheon at Fort Whiting Armory
7pm - Mobile Bay Symphonic Pops Concert at Battleship Park's Aircraft Pavilion
Tickets for the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Luncheon are now available through Eventbrite. Individual seats are $20 and you may order a table of 8 for your organization to make sure your group will be together. The Program begins at noon at Fort Whiting Armory, 1630 S. Broad Street.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2979796272288411
