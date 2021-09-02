The following information was provided by event organizers:
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be the host site for a new Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday, September 8, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. The Alabama Department of Labor, working in conjunction with the Mobile Career Center and the Mobile and Baldwin County veterans employment team, are sponsoring the event.
The Veterans Job Fair is open to all area veterans and is free to attend. Employers will be available to share employment opportunities and interview job candidates on site. Veterans are encouraged to bring resumes, dress appropriately, and be prepared to interview. Masks are required.
For more information on the Veterans Job Fair, please contact the Mobile and Baldwin veterans employment team: Christian Casallo - 251-461-4496, Shane Bright - 251-461-4455, or Hank Lahti - 251-937-4161 x85128.
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park is located at 2703 Battleship Parkway.
