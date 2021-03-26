The following information as provided by Victory Health Partners:
Recently Retired, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees will be the guest speaker for the ‘10th Annual Hope for Healing Celebration Dinner’ scheduled for Tues., April 27th beginning at 5 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center located at 1 South Water St. Brees, an Austin, TX native, attended Westlake High School, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball. He led his team to a 5A State Championship. Following high school, Brees attended Purdue University and earned a Big Ten Championship Title and Rose Bowl appearance in 2000 along with his teammates. He received the Maxwell Award for being a top collegiate player and was named Academic All American Player of the Year. Brees was also named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2008, 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP. He has served as quarterback for the Saints for fifteen years and previously played five years for the San Diego Chargers.
Brees and wife Brittany established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003, contributing over $33,000,000 to date to organizations globally focused on improving the lives of cancer patients, and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Brees and his wife have four children, Callen, Bowen, Baylen, and Rylen, and currently live in New Orleans.
Brees announced on Sunday, March 14th that he has decided to retire after twenty NFL seasons, including his last fifteen with New Orleans. “I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”
Hope for Healing will include a moderated question and answer address from Brees led by QB Country’s Founder, David Morris. Hope for Healing is Victory Health Partners’ most significant event with the purpose of raising the support and awareness needed to equip the ministry to meet the growing need for access to compassionate and comprehensive healthcare for uninsured adults throughout the Gulf Coast. Victory Health Partners is working closely with the Convention Center and adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines. Due to limited seating because of social distancing, there are only a limited number of in person seats available. Virtual streaming of Hope for Healing is available for individuals or groups to stream directly to their home, business, or church. Information regarding sponsorships, ticket sales and virtual streaming options can be found at https://victoryhealth.org/hope-for-healing/.
About Victory Health Partners
Hope for Healing is an annual fundraiser for Victory Health Partners, a Christian-based medical practice serving over 24,000 uninsured adults along the Gulf Coast. Victory provides comprehensive, quality healthcare to its patients including primary/preventative care, optometry, urology, neurology, wound care, dental, women’s wellness (free PAPs/Mammograms), pulmonary care, minor surgical services and FREE mental health counseling and life-saving medications. Victory also collaborates with 150 specialty providers in the area. It has been Victory’s mission since opening its doors in 2003 to minister to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the medically under-served by providing affordable, quality healthcare services.
Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Time: VIP / General Receptions beginning at 5:00, Dinner/Program at 6:00 P.M.
Location: Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center
Tickets: Due to current Covid 19 guidelines, seating is very limited for in person attendance. Virtual streaming options are available. All information can be found on Victory’s website at: https://victoryhealth.org/hope-for-healing/.
