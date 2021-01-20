DYW is going virtual this year! This program shapes women across the county to be their best selves. 2021 Baldwin County Hannah Lee and 2021 Mobile County Laura Kate Tharp joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the virtual program this year.
If you would like to cheer on these Gulf Coast girls, you can watch the program on live stream for free! It all takes place January 22, 20201 at 7:30 p.m. and January 23, 2021 at 7 p.m. on this website.
Visit them online for more information!
