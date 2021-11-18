With Thanksgiving now on the horizon, there are a couple of upcoming holiday events in Orange Beach to help kick start your Christmas spirit.
The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department is presenting “Visions of Christmas” - a live on-stage variety show, November 17-18 at the Performing Arts Center located on the Orange Beach High School campus.
The program is the brain child of several members of the Expect Excellence Music Department. E.E. Music Director Caleb Pittman, explained recently, the Visions of Christmas program is patterned after the University of Mobile’s annual “Christmas Spectacular.” Several members of the E.E. Music Department have first-hand experience with the UM production, after helping produce the program as undergraduates, according to Pittman.
“‘Visions of Christmas’ is a community-based variety show. We wanted to invite the community to join us. And, this is an opportunity for the average Joe, who wonders what performing on stage is like, to help in the creation of something special,” he said. “We felt like it would give everyone something to look forward to, after the past year we’ve had.”
There are a total of approximately 40 people bringing this production to life. The participants in the show span all ages from 6th graders to 80 year-olds. A wide variety of musical styles will be presented including: classical; rock; and jazz. In addition, Pittman said, there will also be some comedy mixed into the program. While the initial ideas for V.O.C. began in late 2020, the planning and musical arrangements began in earnest in January of this year. Several songs were given new arrangements and sheet music that didn’t exist had to be created from scratch, Pittman added.
Adult tickets are $25, Children (6-18) are $10, and Kids 5 and under are free.
The E.E. music program provides instruction in all aspects of the music, from voice and instrument instruction to sound engineering and production, for Orange Beach students.
Gingerbread Jam
Another holiday favorite for Orange Beach residents, that fills everyone with a big dose of holiday spirit, is the annual “Gingerbread Jam” which will be held December 4at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf. This gingerbread house building competition, a fundraiser for the Expect Excellence Culinary Program, is spilt into a family division and a business division. The entry fee is $10 and $25 respectively. Buzzcatz Coffee and Sweets of Orange Beach has captured the top spot in the business category the last three years.
Kim Asbury, executive chef and general manager of Buzzcatz, said, while they haven’t yet formulated this year’s entry, “It’s always fun for the whole staff. It’s a real collaborative effort and we get ideas from everyone. We try to tell a story with each entry.”
Asbury is hopeful they will have enough staff for this years’ event. “Right now we only have six people working here, when we normally have 12 people on staff.”
Tickets for “Visions of Christmas” and registrations for the “Gingerbread Jam” can both be found online at www.orangebeachal.gov/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.