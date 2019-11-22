The Waterfront Rescue Mission joined us on Studio10 to talk about some of their community efforts this holiday season. They are working on their Thanksgiving feast and provide multiple services including recovery and career development.
They need your help through donations of warm winter clothers. For example, packaged men's underwear in small and medium sizes.
Click on the link or visit the website below to learn more.
For those who want to drop off food, here are the Waterfront Rescue Mission locations:
279-A N. Washington Ave.
Mobile
348 W. Herman St.
Pensacola
Waterfront Rescue Mission
