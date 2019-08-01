Water balloons will be flying in Downtown Mobile! The Water Balloon Battle of Mobile Bay is Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 5:00pm-6:00pm in Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile.
To mark the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Mobile Bay, organizers will stage a reenactment of that epic encounter. Except this time, the battle will be located on land (Cathedral Square), cannons will be replaced with water balloons and Super-Soakers and the outcome is uncertain.
The battle stations open at 5:15pm and the balloons fly at 5:30pm. Don't be late, because unlike the original battle, this one will be over in a matter of minutes! Bring a Super-Soaker, if you'd like, and a towel. Water balloons (thousands of them) will be provided. This is a free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.