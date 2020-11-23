Waterfront Mission has been busy preparing for Thanksgiving and the holidays. This year, due to the pandemic, they are doing their Thanksgiving meals a bit different.
We met with Waterfront's Angie Ishee to talk to us about their programs, how you can help, and how they are helping the community.
While we were there, Panini Pete Blohme and Nick Demario were teaching cooking and life lessons to some of the folks at the Mission.
Here's some contact info:
Waterfront Rescue Mission
Admin-380 W. Herman St.
Pensacola, FL 32505
(mail- P.O. Box 870, Pensacola 32591)
Mobile campus- 279-A N. Washington Ave.
Mobile, AL 36603
Desk 888.853.8655, ext. 3117
