The following information was provided by Coastal Conversations:
Join us Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 5:30pm for “What Young People Want, a Community Conversation” featuring Cam Marston, a generational expert and several local business and community leaders.
Recent headlines and conversations between leaders throughout our region often highlight the drain of young people from our area and the need to attract talented professionals into our region.
According to the Quality of Life Survey conducted by Coastal Conversations in Spring 2021, only 40% of all residents said coastal Alabama offers enough advantages and opportunities to attract and keep young people or talented people in this area.
Additionally, nearly 50% of residents under 48 have seriously considered leaving our region over the last five years.
Residents clearly expressed similar concerns of coastal Alabama leaders, that young people are not satisfied with quality of life issues and may not consider coastal Alabama to live, grow their careers and families and build long-term community connections.
This Coastal Conversation will address these concerns and discuss ways that our community can work together to develop the assets and create the quality of life that attracts young people to move to and stay in our communities.
Our panel will be moderated by Cam Marston with Generational Insights. Cam Marston is the leading expert and speaker on the impact of generational change and its impact on the workplace and marketplace. As an author, columnist, blogger, and lecturer, he imparts a clear understanding of how generational demographics are changing the landscape of business.
Panelists of young professionals include:
- Meg Fowler, Director of the History Museum of Mobile
- Kim Garrett, Director, Victory Health Partners
- Portia Green, Principal, Prichard Preparatory School
- Terrance Smith, Director, Office of Strategic Initiatives, City of Mobile
This program is FREE and open to all. Residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties are encouraged to attend. The program will stream live on YouTube and Facebook on Tuesday, February 15th at 5:30pm. The panel discussion will be followed by a live question & answer opportunity.
Coastal Conversations is a program of Coastal Alabama Partnership and is a platform for citizens to engage with experts who will provide leading edge information and share big ideas. Our goal is to expand awareness of issues, to increase knowledge of best practices and to inspire positive change.
For more details and to confirm your spot, visit CoastalCon.org, our event page on Facebook and Eventbrite or contact the team at info@coastalcon.org.
LINKS –
Website - https://coastalcon.org/what-young-people-want/
Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/CoastalConversations
Facebook Event – https://www.facebook.com/events/332624798585052
YouTube Live Stream - https://youtu.be/HnKATaJ6t_M
Eventbrite Event (In-Person RSVP) – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-conversations-presents-what-young-people-want-tickets-250950017257?aff=CCPR
