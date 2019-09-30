The City of Gulf Shores is bringing the Wild & Wicked Beach Bash back for a second year on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Gulf Place Town Green and Public Beach! Locals and visitors are invited to dress in their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event, featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K Walk/Run, Witches on Wheels Bike Parade, live DJ and FREE concert by Fly By Radio!
Times for each event are as follows:
5 p.m. – Live DJ/On-Site Registration begins
6 p.m. – Witches on Wheels Bike Parade begins
6:30 p.m. – Haunted Hustle 5K Walk/Run begins (AL18053JE Course Certified)
8 p.m. – After Party with FREE concert by Fly By Radio
The Dolphin Athletic Club will be selling beer on site, and food will be available for purchase at the event.
To get more information about the Wild & Wicked Beach Bash or to register for the Haunted Hustle 5K or Witches on Wheels Bike Parade, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/halloween.
